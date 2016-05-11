May 11 Aap Implantate AG :

* Receives proceeds of about 36.6 million euros ($41.83 million) from sale of biomaterials business

* Completion of transaction will result in a positive one-time overall effect on earnings level of 19 million - 20 million euros

* Company will use part of proceeds to finance further growth and to distribute part of them to its shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8749 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)