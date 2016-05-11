BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Daifuku
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$645 million ($21.30 million)
May 11 Ymagis SA :
* First quarter 2016 revenue of 42.7 million euro ($48.8 million), up 33.8 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8744 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Formula Systems 1985 Ltd - consolidated revenues for Q1 increased by 19% to $310.9 million, compared to $262.2 million in the same period last year