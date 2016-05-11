May 11 Jensen Group NV :

* Revenue during Q1 was 79.9 million euro ($91.41 million), 7.8 pct higher compared to the same period in 2015

* The order backlog at the end of March 2016 was 17.6 pct higher than at the end of March 2015

* Estimates that approximately 15 pct of this backlog relates to sales in 2017 and later

* Expects a first half-year revenue to be in line with last year