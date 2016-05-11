BRIEF-United Bank of India approves raising equity capital up to 10 bln rupees via QIP
* Approved raising equity capital up to INR 10 billion via QIP Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pOmgm4) Further company coverage:
May 11 Altamir ScA :
* Posts NAV per share of 18.01 euros as of 31 March 2016, down 3.2 pct from 31 December 2015 (18.60 euros) Source text: bit.ly/1Tb48Zf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Approved raising equity capital up to INR 10 billion via QIP Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pOmgm4) Further company coverage:
* Secured a build-transfer project in feng hua district, ningbo city, worth rmb 3 billion