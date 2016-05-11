BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Daifuku
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$645 million ($21.30 million)
May 11 Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales SAU :
* Says reached agreement with Viacom International Media Networks and intu to open the first leisure center with Nickelodeon characters in the shopping center in the United Kingdom
* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc - increased size to $260 million of its offering of 1.875% convertible senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: