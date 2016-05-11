BRIEF-E.I.D-Parry (India) March-qtr consol profit up about 23 pct
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was INR 2.01 billion as per Ind-AS; consol total income INR 45.07 billion
May 11 Delta Corp Ltd :
* Says declared final dividend of 2.35 US cents, to be paid on 14 June 2016 Further company coverage:
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was INR 2.01 billion as per Ind-AS; consol total income INR 45.07 billion
TOKYO, May 18 Sharp Corp said on Thursday it would invest up to $1 billion in SoftBank Group's planned $100 billion Vision fund and that it aims to tap advanced technologies through the investment.