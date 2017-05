May 11 Bombardier Commercial Aircraft:

* Swiss International Air Lines selected co's parts program to provide component support for airline's fleet

* Says SWISS will take delivery of a total of 30 CS100 and CS300 aircraft

* First CS100 aircraft scheduled to be delivered by Bombardier in June 2016