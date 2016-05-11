May 11 Rizzoli Corriere Della Sera Mediagroup SpA :

* Q1 net loss 22.0 million euros ($25.16 million) versus loss 35.2 million euros a year ago

* Q1 revenue 219.8 million euros versus 256.5 million euros a year ago

* Revenue for Q2 2016 is forecast to be in line/increase compared to the same 2015 period

* The goal to reach a positive net result and net break even cash flow has been confirmed for the year 2016