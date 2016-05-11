BRIEF-Realpagesays pricing of private offering of $300 mln of convertible senior notes
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes
May 11 Bristol-myers Squibb Co
* European Commission Approves The First And Only Immuno-Oncology Combination, Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo (Nivolumab) + Yervoy (Ipilimumab) Regimen, For Treatment Of Advanced Melanoma
* Bristol Myers Squibb Co - Opdivo + Yervoy Regimen Now Approved For Unresectable Or Metastatic Melanoma Patients, Regardless Of Braf Mutational Status Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner