May 11 Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* European Commission Approves The First And Only Immuno-Oncology Combination, Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo (Nivolumab) + Yervoy (Ipilimumab) Regimen, For Treatment Of Advanced Melanoma

* Bristol Myers Squibb Co - Opdivo + Yervoy Regimen Now Approved For Unresectable Or Metastatic Melanoma Patients, Regardless Of Braf Mutational Status