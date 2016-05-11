May 11 MGI Coutier Sa :

* Q1 revenue 242.8 million euros ($277.69 million) versus 210.2 million euros year ago

* For 2018, reaffirms target of achieving a turnover of one billion euros with an operating profit of between 7 and 8 percent

