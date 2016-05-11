BRIEF-United Bank of India approves raising equity capital up to 10 bln rupees via QIP
* Approved raising equity capital up to INR 10 billion via QIP Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pOmgm4) Further company coverage:
May 11 Xior Student Housing NV :
* Enters into agreement on the acquisition of a student building in Rotterdam
* Investment value of approximately 30 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1WpwoLf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Secured a build-transfer project in feng hua district, ningbo city, worth rmb 3 billion