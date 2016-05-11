May 11 Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar Inc - Co's CEO traveling to Cuba this week to meet with government representatives to "enhance" Caterpillar's relationship in Cuba

* Caterpillar Inc - Rimco,Caterpillar will continue preparations to "serve Cuban marketplace with construction machines, power systems, turbines and engines" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)