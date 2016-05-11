May 11 Nikkei:
* Hitachi and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will form a
capital and business tie-up in the field of leasing - Nikkei
* MUFJ tie-up deal will see Hitachi sell stake of almost 30
pct in Hitachi Capital to MUFG and Mitsubishi UFJ Lease &
Finance by September - Nikkei
* Hitachi will sell stake in Hitachi Capital in a
transaction estimated to be worth more than 100 billion yen
($921 million) - Nikkei
* Hitachi Group Leasing Company will take an interest of 5
pct or less in its Mitsubishi Group counterpart - Nikkei
Source text (s.nikkei.com/27e7v9b)
