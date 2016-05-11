BRIEF-Greenbrier Europe, Astra Rail merger gets approvals in Europe
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
May 11 TerraForm Power
* Currently have identified material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting - sec filing
* Expect it will be necessary to implement additional controls and procedures and take other remedial actions Source text (1.usa.gov/1T5X4hO) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
HONG KONG, May 18 Hong Kong shares in AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11 percent before being suspended on Thursday, after short-seller Gotham City Research published its second report in about a week accusing the Apple Inc supplier of "dubious accounting".