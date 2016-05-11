BRIEF-Greenbrier Europe, Astra Rail merger gets approvals in Europe
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
May 11 Harte Hanks Inc
* Harte Hanks Inc Says Files For Non Timely 10-Q
* Delay in filing 10-Q relates to finalizing calculations under the company's new and more complex credit facility
* Does not expect that the finalization of these calculations will impact its operating income for the first fiscal quarter of 2016
* Expects to file its Q1 2016 10-Q no later than the fifth calendar day following its prescribed due date Source (bit.ly/1rGPFLw) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 18 Hong Kong shares in AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11 percent before being suspended on Thursday, after short-seller Gotham City Research published its second report in about a week accusing the Apple Inc supplier of "dubious accounting".