May 12 Grieg Seafood

* Grieg seafood q1 ebit before biomass fair value adjustments nok 214 million (Reuters poll nok 173 million)

* Grieg seafood repeats 2016 harvest guidance of 70,000 tonnes

* Board propose a dividend nok 0.5 per share, equal to last year's payout

* There are expectations of a decline in supply-side offers, presenting prospect of a strong salmon market in period ahead. This also applies in the U.S. market

* Grieg seafood q1 revenue nok 1.3 billion (Reuters poll nok 1.12 billion)

* Aims for 10 pct annual increase in production 2017-2019, increasing biomass in 2016

* Says strategic review of shetland operations ongoing

* Says aims to bring costs down to industry average, or lower Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)