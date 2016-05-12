May 12 Grieg Seafood
* Grieg seafood q1 ebit before biomass fair value
adjustments nok 214 million (Reuters poll nok 173 million)
* Grieg seafood repeats 2016 harvest guidance of 70,000
tonnes
* Board propose a dividend nok 0.5 per share, equal to last
year's payout
* There are expectations of a decline in supply-side offers,
presenting prospect of a strong salmon market in period ahead.
This also applies in the U.S. market
* Grieg seafood q1 revenue nok 1.3 billion (Reuters poll nok
1.12 billion)
* Aims for 10 pct annual increase in production 2017-2019,
increasing biomass in 2016
* Says strategic review of shetland operations ongoing
* Says aims to bring costs down to industry average, or
lower
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)