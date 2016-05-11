BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Daifuku
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$645 million ($21.30 million)
May 11 Bristol-myers Squibb Co
Bristol-Myers squibb and abbvie announce european commission approval of empliciti(tm) (elotuzumab) for the treatment of multiple myeloma in adult patients who have received at least one prior therapy
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc - increased size to $260 million of its offering of 1.875% convertible senior notes due 2024