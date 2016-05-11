UPDATE 1-Commerzbank to close physical precious metals business - source
LONDON, May 18 Commerzbank is to close its physical precious metals business in the next year, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
May 11 Core Laboratories NV
* Core Laboratories NV files for stock shelf of up to 1.3 million shares of common stock - SEC Filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1rGPeRj Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 18 Commerzbank is to close its physical precious metals business in the next year, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
* Sees 2017 adjusted earnings of 4.4 bln-4.6 bln euros (Adds analyst, CFO quotes, details on crystals, cancer drug)