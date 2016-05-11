BRIEF-Greenbrier Europe, Astra Rail merger gets approvals in Europe
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
May 11 Comscore Inc
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing
* Says co requires additional time to prepare its financial statements included in the form 10-Q Source text: 1.usa.gov/24PsiRA Further company coverage:
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
HONG KONG, May 18 Hong Kong shares in AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11 percent before being suspended on Thursday, after short-seller Gotham City Research published its second report in about a week accusing the Apple Inc supplier of "dubious accounting".