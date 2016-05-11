BRIEF-Greenbrier Europe, Astra Rail merger gets approvals in Europe
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
May 11 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc :
* Shareholders approved elimination of provision limiting ability to call special meeting of shareholders to only board or chairman
* Board amended bylaws to implement right for shareholders to call meetings upon request of shareholders holding at least 25% outstanding shares
* Board authorized repurchases of Chipotle common stock with a total aggregate purchase price of $100 million, exclusive of commissions
* Wednesday's repurchase authorization is in addition to previously-announced repurchase authorizations totaling $1.9 billion
* Shareholders rejected proposal to approve amendment to bylaws to adopt "proxy access" bylaw
* Shareholders voted in favor of all nominees for election of directors
* Shareholders approved proposal to allow shareholder owning aggregate of 3% or more stock submit candidates for election to board
* Shareholders rejected proposal allowing shareholder owning not less than 5% stock to submit candidates for election to board Source text: bit.ly/1Wqqrxv Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
HONG KONG, May 18 Hong Kong shares in AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11 percent before being suspended on Thursday, after short-seller Gotham City Research published its second report in about a week accusing the Apple Inc supplier of "dubious accounting".