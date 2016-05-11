BRIEF-China Zenix Auto International Q1 revenue growth of 28 pct
* China Zenix Auto International Limited reports 28 pct revenue growth in 2017 first quarter
May 11 Sandridge Energy Inc:
* Sandridge Energy Inc Files For Non Timely 10-Q
* Quarterly report for quarter ended march 31 cannot be filed within prescribed time period without unreasonable effort and expense Source text: 1.usa.gov/24Pt80O
* Soligenix announces publication of its phase 2 long-term follow-up results of SGX942 for the treatment of oral mucositis in head and neck cancer patients