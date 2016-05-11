BRIEF-Greenbrier Europe, Astra Rail merger gets approvals in Europe
May 11 Baldwin Brothers Inc
* Baldwin Brothers Inc urge chevron shareholders to vote "for" proposal, asks to prioritize profitability, value over growth in light of potential for significant stranded carbon assets Source text: 1.usa.gov/1T6SV9W Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 18 Hong Kong shares in AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11 percent before being suspended on Thursday, after short-seller Gotham City Research published its second report in about a week accusing the Apple Inc supplier of "dubious accounting".