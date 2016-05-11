BRIEF-Greenbrier Europe, Astra Rail merger gets approvals in Europe
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
May 11 Unilife Corp
* Files for non-timely 10-q - sec filing
* Current management team discovered violations of co's policies,procedures,possible violations of law®ulation by former ceo&former chairman
* Investigating former ceo, chairman violations, potential impact on financial reporting and internal controls over financial reporting
* Investigation has just commenced due to recent discovery by current management but has not to date discovered any financial loss to co Source text : 1.usa.gov/1qeBM5P (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
HONG KONG, May 18 Hong Kong shares in AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11 percent before being suspended on Thursday, after short-seller Gotham City Research published its second report in about a week accusing the Apple Inc supplier of "dubious accounting".