UPDATE 1-Commerzbank to close physical precious metals business - source
LONDON, May 18 Commerzbank is to close its physical precious metals business in the next year, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
May 11 Nant Health
* Nant Health Says It Added Canaccord Genuity As An Underwriter To The IPO - Sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/21Y7hyZ (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, May 18 Commerzbank is to close its physical precious metals business in the next year, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
* Sees 2017 adjusted earnings of 4.4 bln-4.6 bln euros (Adds analyst, CFO quotes, details on crystals, cancer drug)