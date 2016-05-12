May 12 Evs Broadcast Equipment Sa :

* Q1 net profit of 4.9 million euros, EPS of 0.36 euros

* Q1 EBIT of 7.6 million euros (28.1 pct EBIT margin, or 24.3 pct EBIT margin excluding other revenues )

* Q1 revenue of 26.9 million euros, +11.4 pct compared to 1Q15 (+10. pct excluding. event rentals and at constant currency)

* Sees order book of 53.8 million euros on May 10, 2016 (to be invoiced in 2016), including 10.8 million euros big event rentals

* Revenue in 2016 is expected to be between 120 million euros and 140 million euros (incl. around 11 million euros of big event rentals)

