BRIEF-Moberg Pharma says AGM decided that no dividend should be paid for 2016
* AGM decided that no dividend should be paid for fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 Cnova Nv
* Reg-Cnova n.v. : cnova n.v. Contemplates reorganization of its brazilian activities within via varejo
* It has entered into a memorandum of understanding ("mou") with via varejo s.a.
* Deal regarding a possible reorganization of its brazilian subsidiary, cnova brazil, within via varejo.
* Cnova would receive 97 million of its own shares currently held by via varejo and cash consideration ranging from usd 32 million to usd 49 million
* Via varejo would reimburse a debt currently owed by cnova brazil to cnova equivalent to approximately usd 127 million
* Parties expect to reach a definitive agreement with respect to proposed transaction by beginning of q3
* Cnova's parent casino would make an offer to purchase outstanding ordinary shares of cnova from its public shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AGM decided that no dividend should be paid for fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 U.S. energy company DTE Energy Co said on Tuesday it will build more natural gas and renewable power plants and shut all of its coal units by 2040, reducing carbon emissions by more than 80 percent from 2005 levels by 2050.