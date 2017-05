May 12 Bouvet ASA :

* Q1 operating revenues 322.9 million Norwegian crowns ($39.6 million) versus 327 million crowns in same period of last year

* Q1 EBIT 20.3 million crowns versus 32.0 million crowns year ago

* Q1 net profit 14.5 million crowns, compared with 24.4 million crowns for Q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon:

