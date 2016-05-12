May 12 Ablynx NV :
* Q1 revenues up 94 pct to 27.4 million euros ($31.3
million)(Q1 2015: 14.1 million euros)
* Q1 233.7 million euros in cash, cash equivalents,
restricted cash and short-term investments (Q1 2015: 193.3
million euros)
* Q1 operating result of negative 0.7 million euros (Q1
2015: loss of 5.0 million euros)
* Financial guidance and 2016 outlook confirmed
* Company reiterates its net cash burn guidance for the full
year 2016 of 65-75 million euros
* In Q4 Ablynx expects to start a phase II efficacy study
with the wholly-owned inhaled anti-rsv nanobody, ALX-0171
* In Q3, expects that the first patients from the phase III
HERCULES study of its wholly-owned anti-vwf nanobody,
caplacizumab, will have rolled-over into a 3 year follow-up
study
