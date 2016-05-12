BRIEF-Kroger announces retirement of Sukanya Madlinger, senior VP retail divisions
* Announced retirement of Sukanya Madlinger, senior vice president of retail divisions
May 12 Casino SA
* Intention to launch a voluntary cash tender offer on outstanding shares of cnova n.v. ("cnova") held by public shareholders
* Offer price of us$5.50, hence a maximum consideration of us$196m
* Transaction aims at simplifying casino group's structure and would allow cnova to refocus, through cdiscount, on e-commerce in france
* Tender offer price would represent a 82% premium to last unaffected share price
* AGM decided that no dividend should be paid for fiscal year 2016