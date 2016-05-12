May 12 Link Mobility Group ASA :

* Operating revenues of 110.5 million Norwegian crowns ($13.55 million) in Q1, up 53 per cent compared with corresponding period last year

* Adjusted EBITDA was recorded at 11.2 million crowns in Q1, up 30 per cent compared with corresponding period last year

* Q1 EBITDA 11.1 million crowns versus 8.6 million crowns year ago

* By 2018 LINK has the ambition of delivering 4 billion mobile messages yearly, and to be present in minimum 3-5 new geographical markets Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.1541 Norwegian crowns)