BRIEF-EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt
* EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt Source http://bit.ly/2pTixyP
May 12 Marine Harvest :
* Helge Aarskog, CEO in Marine Harvest, sold 100,000 shares in Marine Harvest at a price of NOK 131.11 per share.
* Framar and Profond , two companies owned by Marine Harvest's Chairman Ole Eirik lerøy, sold in total 1,122,000 shares in Marine Harvest. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
* EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt Source http://bit.ly/2pTixyP
BLANTYRE, May 16 Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), the country's second-largest mobile network operator, said on Tuesday it is to spend an additional $30 million on improving its 4G broadband service.