May 12 Engineering Ingegneria Informatica SpA
:
* Engineering and F-Net AG on May 11, executed agreement for
sale and transfer of 51 pct of DST shares Consulting GmbH
(DST)and EMDS GmbH (EMDS)to Engineering
* The seller, F-Net AG, will continue to be a shareholder
with 49 pct
* Engineering Ingegneria Informatica at closing date will
make a payment for 51 pct of a preliminary price of about 9.5
million euros ($10.85 million)
* Commitment to purchase a further 15 pct of two companies,
DST and EMDS, will occur during year 2017 according to the
occurrence of certain economic performance
* Transaction will be concluded with creation of a NewCo 51
pct owned by Engineering and 49 pct by F-Net, to which will be
conferred shareholdings in DST and EMDS
* The closing of the transaction is envisaged for the end of
June 2016; the purchase will be made using cash
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8757 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)