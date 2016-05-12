BRIEF-M.W. Trade Q1 net profit falls to 1.4 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 Renta Corporacion Real Estate SA :
* Q1 net profit 0.6 million euros ($685,020) versus 1.1 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA flat at 0.8 million euros year on year
* Q1 sales 2.2 million euros versus 3.6 million euros year ago
* Net debt 23.1 million euros at end of March versus 20.7 million euros at end of Dec. 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8759 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 16 Egypt's central bank governor Tarek Amer said on Tuesday the central bank would "soon" cancel a $100,000 limit on individual bank transfers.