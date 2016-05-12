May 12 Tullett Prebon Plc AGM statement
* Revenue in four months to april 2016 of £291m was 2%
higher than £285m reported for same period last year, and 1%
lower at constant exchange rates.
* Trading conditions have remained mixed, although pick-up
in activity levels in certain products and markets observed in
last two months of 2015 has continued during period.
* Company continues to plan for integration of its business
with icap plc
* In Europe and the Middle East, trading volumes have
remained subdued, activity levels in the Americas have benefited
from the investments that have been made in Energy in the
region.
* The performance of Asia Pacific has continued to progress,
benefiting from the investment made in Fixed Income capability
at the end of 2015.
