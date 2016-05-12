May 12 Zurich Insurance
* CEO Mario Greco says today's results are step in the right
direction, measures to improve general insurance are taking
effect -media call
* CEO says have been in process in crafting strategy for
2017 and beyond in consultation employees and stakeholders, and
will present this at Nov. 17 investor day
* CFO says cost savings targets still valid and we're
working towards that
* CFO says on dividend, there's no change from what we've
said before, committed to sustainable dividend
* CEO says I don't think Zurich needs a radical change in
direction, needs stability
* CEO says too early today to disclose strategy decisions
* CFO says doing everything to achieve target roe range but
nothing in q1 has changed view that unlikely to achieve that in
2o16
* CEO says cost position of Zurich is above the market's
cost position, have to address that in the proper way
* CEO says don't believe there's correlation between high
costs of business and high returns for shareholders
* CEO says the biggest issue facing Zurich is the reputation
of company which has been weakened by events of 2015, this is
most important thing to restore
* CEO says can restore reputation by delivering at or above
expectations quarter by quarter
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)