May 12 Zurich Insurance

* CEO Mario Greco says today's results are step in the right direction, measures to improve general insurance are taking effect -media call

* CEO says have been in process in crafting strategy for 2017 and beyond in consultation employees and stakeholders, and will present this at Nov. 17 investor day

* CFO says cost savings targets still valid and we're working towards that

* CFO says on dividend, there's no change from what we've said before, committed to sustainable dividend

* CEO says I don't think Zurich needs a radical change in direction, needs stability

* CEO says too early today to disclose strategy decisions

* CFO says doing everything to achieve target roe range but nothing in q1 has changed view that unlikely to achieve that in 2o16

* CEO says cost position of Zurich is above the market's cost position, have to address that in the proper way

* CEO says don't believe there's correlation between high costs of business and high returns for shareholders

* CEO says the biggest issue facing Zurich is the reputation of company which has been weakened by events of 2015, this is most important thing to restore

* CEO says can restore reputation by delivering at or above expectations quarter by quarter Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)