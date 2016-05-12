BRIEF-EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt
* EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt Source http://bit.ly/2pTixyP
May 12 Sports Direct International Plc
* Extended put option agreement entered into with goldman sachs referencing 128,927,113 ordinary shares of debenhams plc
* Maturity period for put options has been extended by exactly one year
* Reiterates its intention to be a supportive stakeholder in debenhams
BLANTYRE, May 16 Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), the country's second-largest mobile network operator, said on Tuesday it is to spend an additional $30 million on improving its 4G broadband service.