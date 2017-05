May 12 DVB Bank SE :

* During first three months of 2016 consolidated net income before taxes of 25.9 million euros ($29.58 million) (Q1 2015: 84.3 million euros)

* Continues to assess financial year 2016 with cautious optimism, and are endeavouring to achieve consolidated net income that should approach previous year's level

* Q1 net fee and commission income rose by 3.1 pct, to 27.0 million euros

* Q1 net interest income decreased by 10.8 pct, from 64.8 million euros to 57.8 million euros

* Q1 consolidated net income after taxes of 19.2 million euros was well short of previous year's figure of 74.9 million euros