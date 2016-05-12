BRIEF-EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt
* EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt Source http://bit.ly/2pTixyP
May 12 Baron de Ley SA :
* Q1 profit after tax 10.3 million euros ($11.8 million) versus 6.4 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 8.7 million euros versus 6.2 million euros year ago
* Q1 revenue 20.9 million euros versus 19.8 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8762 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt Source http://bit.ly/2pTixyP
BLANTYRE, May 16 Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), the country's second-largest mobile network operator, said on Tuesday it is to spend an additional $30 million on improving its 4G broadband service.