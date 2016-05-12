BRIEF-EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt
* EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt Source http://bit.ly/2pTixyP
May 12 Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB :
* Q1 net loss 7.5 million Swedish crowns ($921,726.95) versus loss 7.5 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating loss 4.6 million crowns versus loss 4.8 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net sales excluding alcohol tax 14.4 million crowns versus 13.7 million crowns year ago
* Q1 bottle sales up 47 pct to 9.7 million crowns Source text: bit.ly/1TAFdf4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1369 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BLANTYRE, May 16 Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), the country's second-largest mobile network operator, said on Tuesday it is to spend an additional $30 million on improving its 4G broadband service.