BRIEF-EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt
* EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt Source http://bit.ly/2pTixyP
May 12 Telepizza Group SA :
* Q1 underlying EBITDA 18.9 million euros ($21.6 million)versus 16.3 million euros year ago
* Q1 profit before tax on continued operations 4.7 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
* Q1 total revenue 82.7 million euros versus 83.3 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8763 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BLANTYRE, May 16 Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), the country's second-largest mobile network operator, said on Tuesday it is to spend an additional $30 million on improving its 4G broadband service.