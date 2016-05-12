May 12 DIC Asset AG :
* Annual targets for 2016 affirmed
* Q1 operating profit (FFO) up 20 per cent, to 14.5 million
euros ($16.56 million)(Q1 2015: 12.1 million euros)
* Stake in WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
raised to 24.9 per cent
* Q1 11.8 million euros consolidated profit for period
markedly higher year-on-year (Q1 2015: 1.3 million euros)
* Q1 gross rental income of 27.6 million euros was slightly
lower year-on-year (Q1 2015: 35.1 million euros)
($1 = 0.8758 euros)
