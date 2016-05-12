May 12 Euronext NV :
* New strategic plan, "agility for growth", to be released
tomorrow, May 13, 2016
* Q1 third party revenue 126.5 million euros ($144.5
million) versus 130 million euros a year ago
* Q1 net profit is 48.0 million euros versus 48.0 million
euros a year ago
* Q1 EBITDA margin of 56.8 pct (Q1 2015: 52.2 pct )
* As of March 31, 2016 company had cash and cash equivalents
excluding financial investments of 202.8 million euros, and
total debt of 108.5 million euros
* Activity on ETFs remained particularly dynamic in Q1 2016
with an average daily transaction value of 701 million euros, up
+21 pct
* Continue to grow our ETF franchise, with 82 new listings
during Q1 2016, putting overall number of ETFs listed at 757
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8757 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)