May 12 Aldermore Group Plc
* Excellent loan origination; up by 43 pct to 814 mln stg
(Q1 2015: 568 mln stg)
* Q1 business finance origination up by 18 pct to 272 mln
stg(Q1 2015: 230 mln stg)
* Q1 buy-to-let origination very strong at 327 mln stg, up
by 144 pct (Q1 2015: 134 mln stg)
* Q1 net loans to customers up by 0.4 bln stg or 6 pct to
6.5 mln stg (Dec. 31 2015: 6.1 bln stg)
* Cet1 capital ratio (1) of 11.5 pct (Dec. 31 2015: 11.8
pct)
* Have made an excellent start to year
* Market conditions in q1 of 2016 remain broadly consistent
with those experienced last year
* Confident of delivering on all of guidance we set out with
our recent 2015 full year results
