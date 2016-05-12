May 12 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* Hikma reiterates guidance for 2016

* Continue to expect full year group revenue to be in range of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion

* Remain on track to deliver global injectables revenue growth in mid to high-single digits in 2016

* Continue to expect injectables core operating margin to return to a more normalised level of around 36 pct

* We expect branded revenue to be stronger in second half

* Continue to expect 2016 revenue for combined generics to be in range of $640 million to $670 million