May 12 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc :
* Hikma reiterates guidance for 2016
* Continue to expect full year group revenue to be in range
of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion
* Remain on track to deliver global injectables revenue
growth in mid to high-single digits in 2016
* Continue to expect injectables core operating margin to
return to a more normalised level of around 36 pct
* We expect branded revenue to be stronger in second half
* Continue to expect 2016 revenue for combined generics to
be in range of $640 million to $670 million
