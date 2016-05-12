BRIEF-Ominto files for non-timely 10-Q
* Says expects the form 10-Q to be filed within the extension period Source text : http://bit.ly/2pToLPj Further company coverage:
May 12 Unified Factory SA :
* Signs a letter of intent (LOI) with a partner and launches negotiations to set up a company in the United States to introduce technological solutions concerning Customer Service Automation to the Canadian and US markets
* The name of the partner will not be disclosed until a cooperation agreement has been signed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says expects the form 10-Q to be filed within the extension period Source text : http://bit.ly/2pToLPj Further company coverage:
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.