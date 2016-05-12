BRIEF-Ominto files for non-timely 10-Q
Says expects the form 10-Q to be filed within the extension period
May 12 Notorious Pictures Spa :
* Signs contract with Spanish producer Zipser Productions AIE for exclusive production of film "Black Butterfly"
May 12 Notorious Pictures Spa :

* Signs contract with Spanish producer Zipser Productions AIE for exclusive production of film "Black Butterfly"

* Notorious Pictures was appointed to carry out the shooting of the film and will receive a fee of around 7 million euros ($7.99 million)
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.