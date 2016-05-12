BRIEF-EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt
* EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt Source http://bit.ly/2pTixyP
May 12 Nordic Leisure AB :
* Q1 operating revenue 52.4 million Swedish crowns ($6.43 million) versus 22.6 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITDA loss 2.6 million crowns versus profit 0.4 million crowns year ago Source text: bit.ly/1OoMPQe Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1546 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BLANTYRE, May 16 Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), the country's second-largest mobile network operator, said on Tuesday it is to spend an additional $30 million on improving its 4G broadband service.