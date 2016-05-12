May 12 WP AG :

* Q1 revenue 40.007 million euros ($45.63 million) versus 33.796 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBIT approx. 5.0 million euros, this is the best quarterly result in the history of the WP group

* Q1 pre-tax profit was 4.6 million euros, well above the previous year's 1.7 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)