BRIEF-EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt
* EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt Source http://bit.ly/2pTixyP
May 12 WP AG :
* Q1 revenue 40.007 million euros ($45.63 million) versus 33.796 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBIT approx. 5.0 million euros, this is the best quarterly result in the history of the WP group
* Q1 pre-tax profit was 4.6 million euros, well above the previous year's 1.7 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BLANTYRE, May 16 Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), the country's second-largest mobile network operator, said on Tuesday it is to spend an additional $30 million on improving its 4G broadband service.