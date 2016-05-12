BRIEF-EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt
* EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt Source http://bit.ly/2pTixyP
May 12 Rodina OJSC :
* Q1 net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 27.6 million roubles ($425,004.43) versus 49.1 million roubles year ago
* Q1 revenue to RAS of 223.2 million roubles versus 243.5 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1OkdFhu
Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.9405 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BLANTYRE, May 16 Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), the country's second-largest mobile network operator, said on Tuesday it is to spend an additional $30 million on improving its 4G broadband service.