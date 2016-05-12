BRIEF-EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt
* EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt Source http://bit.ly/2pTixyP
May 12 Pininfarina SpA :
* Q1 production value 15.8 million euros ($18.02 million) versus 20.7 million euros a year ago
* Q1 net loss 3.6 million euros versus loss 2.6 million euros a year ago
* Sees FY 2016 production value down 15 percent year on year
* Sees loss in FY 2016 operating result
* Sees FY 2016 net result "strongly positive" following new debt restructuring agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8768 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt Source http://bit.ly/2pTixyP
BLANTYRE, May 16 Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), the country's second-largest mobile network operator, said on Tuesday it is to spend an additional $30 million on improving its 4G broadband service.